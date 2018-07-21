Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man uses 'firearm' in Springfield bottle shop robbery

Rae Wilson
by
21st Jul 2018 4:18 AM

DETECTIVES are investigating the armed robbery of a bottle shop in Springfield yesterday afternoon.

About 2.15pm a man entered the Main Street business, produced what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the shop attendant.

The female attendant complied and the man removed a sum of cash from the register and stole a bottle of alcohol from a shelf before fleeing on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the man or have more information to come forward.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

armed robbery bottle shop ipswich crime springfield

Top Stories

    STUNNING VIEW: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    premium_icon STUNNING VIEW: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    News 'WE GOT wind of it when a couple of Pacific Complete workers came into the pub and mentioned some pollies were coming and that it was a big deal.'

    Councillors labelled 'mean and miserable'

    Councillors labelled 'mean and miserable'

    News Clarence Valley councillors are in trouble again

    Businesses can boom, says expert, but how?

    premium_icon Businesses can boom, says expert, but how?

    News Clarence Valley faces major challenge to be ready for the bypass

    New life for industrial complex after damaging storm

    premium_icon New life for industrial complex after damaging storm

    News A repair job so big it 'stands out from space'

    Local Partners