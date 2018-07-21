Hilarious chat filmed at McDonald’s drive-through

A MAN who pulled up at a McDonalds drive-through to order breakfast got more than he bargained for as the server's private phone conversation blared through the speakers.

Naturally, Ryan Atkinson whipped out his phone and started to record, as the incident unfolded at the McDonald's drive-through in Florida. He later uploaded the footage to social media.

"She told me before I even made it to the clock-in clock that I'm here for cleaning and I said 'oh no, I'm not!'", the woman can be heard saying at the start of the video.

"If I'm going to clean on my day off, I'm going to clean at home, and it was hotter than a motherf***er in here, dude."

The feisty Maccas worker then goes on to say she just "walked out" without "sayin' nothin' to nobody".

It's not until the 40 second mark the employee acknowledges she has a customer to serve, but that doesn't stop her from telling her friend about Brittany.

"Man, she's a joke," she continues, disregarding Ryan, who is patiently sitting there waiting to place his order.

As it turns out, the unidentified McDonald's employee loaned Brittany $20 and she had to ask her for the money back not once, but twice.

Then "finally", the day before this was caught on film, she gives half of the money back and offers the employee a 'front" of the weed she is selling.

"I'm like, b***h you can't afford to give fronts, you owe people money!"

Resisting temptation and wanting to see if Brittany would come through and pay up, she declined the drugs.

She was clearly unaware Ryan could hear everything and that she was being filmed.

In a comment on the original video, Ryan said there was "about 45 secs of stuff before I could get the phone out", apparently with the employee complaining of how she had to "drop a deuce" and how Ryan had arrived.

Ryan said he didn't want to say anything at the time in case something happened to his food.

A couple of minutes later, the woman apologises to Ryan and takes his order.

Ryan said he eventually got his "two for four, one sausage egg McMuffin and one bacon, egg and cheese McGrill", but we will never know if Brittany ever paid her 'friend' back.

The video has been shared over 918,000 times since Wednesday.