Man wanted by police on outstanding warrant

Clair Morton
| 27th Jul 2017 1:52 PM
Police are looking for information on the whereabouts of Leonard Hoskins, known to frequent the Clarence Valley.
Police are looking for information on the whereabouts of Leonard Hoskins, known to frequent the Clarence Valley.

POLICE have appealed for public assistance to locate a man known to frequent the Clarence Valley who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Leonard Hoskins, aged 35, is wanted by virtue of a revocation of parole warrant.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad said he was known to frequent the Coffs Harbour, Clarence River, Wauchope, and Kempsey areas.

He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, between 165cm and 170cm tall, with a medium build, with black hair, black facial hair - possibly a goatee, and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Mr Hoskins or knows his current whereabouts is urged not to approach him, but contact Triple Zero immediately.

Anyone with information in relation to Mr Hoskins' whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

