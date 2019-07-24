Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man wanted over aggravated break and enter

JASMINE BURKE
by
24th Jul 2019 2:32 PM | Updated: 3:27 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Ethan Alan Hewett, 27, is wanted by virtue of two outstanding warrants; supplying a prohibited drug and special aggravated break and enter with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Officers from Richmond Police District commenced inquiries into his whereabouts when he failed to appear in court.

WANTED: Ethan Alan Hewett, 27, is wanted by virtue of two outstanding warrants.
WANTED: Ethan Alan Hewett, 27, is wanted by virtue of two outstanding warrants. NSW Police Force

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate him.

He is known to frequent Goonellabah, North Lismore and The Channon areas.

Ethan Hewett is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, medium build, brown hair, brown eyes with a distinctive "Invictus" neck tattoo.

The public is urged not to approach Hewett, but if he is seen contact Triple Zero (000).

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

editors picks lismore crime northern rivers crime nsw police force
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Quiet couple's 60th sneaks up on them

    premium_icon Quiet couple's 60th sneaks up on them

    People and Places 60 years and not one argument, what is their secret?

    Leaping into a new dancing direction

    premium_icon Leaping into a new dancing direction

    People and Places Madeline's next move will be the biggest of all

    One person hospitalised in Valley house fire

    premium_icon One person hospitalised in Valley house fire

    News Attempts to extinguish blaze with garden hose failed

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE: From a hobby to a thriving business

    premium_icon PEOPLE'S CHOICE: From a hobby to a thriving business

    People and Places Meet the Business Excellence Awards people's choice top 12