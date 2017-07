WANTED: Anyone with information on Callum McIvor is urged to come forward.

POLICE are appealing to locate a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in the Coffs/Clarence area.

Callum McIvor, 38, is wanted on one outstanding warrant relating to supply prohibited drug.

He is known to frequent the north coast area of New South Wales.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 195cm-200cm tall, of slim build, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.