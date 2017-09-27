27°
News

Man extradited over alleged 'branding' of woman in Grafton

Clair Morton
by

A MAN who allegedly 'branded' a woman in Grafton has been extradited from Queensland over serious domestic violence charges including grievous bodily harm.

On September 22, Coffs/Clarence detectives began an investigation into allegations of domestic violence, including the alleged branding of a 43-year-old woman by a 24-year-old man.

The man was wanted for numerous offences and efforts to find him were unsuccessful.

Around 2.15am on Monday, the man's vehicle was identified by Traffic and Highway Patrol police using the number-plate recognition system in Tweed Heads.

With the assistance of Queensland Police the vehicle was stopped just inside Queensland.

The man was arrested and taken to Southport watch-house. Detectives then travelled to Queensland, where an application for his extradition was made to the Southport Magistrates Court, and approved yesterday.

The man was then extradited to New South Wales and taken to Tweed Head Police Station where he has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, malicious damage, and two counts of stalking/intimidation.

He has been bail refused to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today.

