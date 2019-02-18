Man who allegedly stole from mourners at funeral denied bail

DENIED: Trent Jon Moras was denied bail in Bundaberg Magistrates Court, with Magistrate Neil Lavaring saying he'd be at a risk of re-offending.

DENIED: Trent Jon Moras was denied bail in Bundaberg Magistrates Court, with Magistrate Neil Lavaring saying he'd be at a risk of re-offending. contributed

WHEN making an application for bail, there is always a chance it won't be granted, especially if there is a risk of re-offending.

And that was the case for Bundy man Trent Jon Moras who on Friday appeared in custody in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Moras faced six charges including stealing, contravening directions of police and entering dwellings and premises and committing offences.

Police even alleged Moras stole from mourners at a funeral while he was on bail.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Moras was already supposed to appear in court that day - but not in custody.

Sgt Burgess said that put Moras in a show cause position before the court.

"He now has a couple of matters before court, excluding some fresh charges," Sgt Burgess said.

"He's been given a number of opportunities to stay in the community whilst on bail but he's continued to commit offences. He just keeps on going and stealing items he has no right to.

"He's entered into a church and stolen from people inside the church while a funeral was going on which adds to his lack of thought of anyone else's property or anyone else except for him."

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said just because Moras had been in the "vicinity" of the church didn't mean he'd committed the crime.

"I guess the fact he was in the vicinity is not the strongest evidence he committed that offence," Mr Bray said.

Mr Bray said Moras wanted to be there for his partner and their nine-month-old son, who was expected to undergo a "significant shoulder operation".

"In his own words, he has made significant attempts to pull his head in over the last couple of weeks," he said.

Mr Bray said the previous times Moras had been sentenced to do time in prison were for "much more serious charges ... not like this time".

Mr Bray's attempt to sway Magistrate Neil Lavaring were to no avail.

Mr Lavaring refused bail, remanded Moras in custody and adjourned the case until March 8.