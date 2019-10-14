Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Edward Kenneth Lord will have to wait months for his sentencing hearing over the 2015 death of wife, Michele Lee Lord (pictured).
Edward Kenneth Lord will have to wait months for his sentencing hearing over the 2015 death of wife, Michele Lee Lord (pictured). NSW Police
Crime

Man who caused wife's river crash death awaits sentencing

Liana Turner
by
14th Oct 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who killed his wife in a watery crash in 2015 will have to wait until the new year to be sentenced.

Edward Kenneth Lord, 55, was last month expected to face a trial before the Supreme Court in Lismore over the death of his wife Michele.

He had been facing a murder charge, but the prosecution accepted his offer to plead guilty to manslaughter before the trial began.

Mrs Lord died two days after the Gold Coast pair's car plunged into the Tweed River near Tumbulgum in October, 2015.

Mr Lord, from Bonogin, was arrested and charged 18 months after the crash and has been in custody ever since.

The case went before Justice Ian Harrison in Sydney Supreme Court on Friday.

Justice Harrison has scheduled Lord's sentencing hearing to be held in the same court on February 13 next year.

lismore supreme court manslaughter northern rivers crime sentencing sydney supreme court
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Our Healthy Clarence a model for well-being

    premium_icon Our Healthy Clarence a model for well-being

    Health Our Healthy Clarence's community-wide positive mental health initiative could be adopted and tailored as a model for other rural communities

    How incomes for Clarence Valley schools compare

    premium_icon How incomes for Clarence Valley schools compare

    Education Check out how your schools ranks in government funding

    Guess who came to Jaca?

    premium_icon Guess who came to Jaca?

    News Dames, a Duke, even a British spy were guests of honour at Jacaranda

    Drunk, drug addicted and suicidal: Ben back from the brink

    premium_icon Drunk, drug addicted and suicidal: Ben back from the brink

    News Incredible turnaround down to new family at Grafton gym