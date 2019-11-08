Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man who raped woman, 76, could soon be free

Danielle Buckley
8th Nov 2019 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DANGEROUS sex offender who brutally raped a 76-year-old woman in her home could be released from jail in weeks.

Alan Terry O'Brien, 50, broke into the West Ipswich woman's home and raped her at least five times on August 6, 1999.

O'Brien, formerly of Yarrabah, east of Cairns, was jailed for 14 years in 2007 for the horrific attack after DNA samples linked him to the crime scene seven years later.

Despite pleading guilty, O'Brien has always maintained he could not remember the rape and unsuccessfully appealed the case on the basis of problems with the DNA samples.

At a review of his case in the Brisbane District Court on Friday, it was revealed that O'Brien is due to be released from jail on November 25.

The court heard the current advice from psychiatrists was that O'Brien would be suitable to be placed on a five-year supervision order.

O'Brien's case is next listed for hearing on November 18.

-NewsRegional

More Stories

alan terry o'brien editors picks rape sexual assault west ipswich
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEALTH WARNING: Fine smoke particles affecting air quality

        HEALTH WARNING: Fine smoke particles affecting air quality

        Health '“Symptoms can occur for several days after smoke is inhaled, so people with chronic respiratory and cardiac conditions need to be vigilant with their medication or...

        Solicitor fears funding cuts may let Strike Force off hook

        premium_icon Solicitor fears funding cuts may let Strike Force off hook

        Crime "I'm worried Raport is going to get let off the hook”.

        • 8th Nov 2019 2:39 PM
        Ignorance cannot be tolerated as the climate warms

        premium_icon Ignorance cannot be tolerated as the climate warms

        Opinion As extreme climate events strike here 11,000 scientists pen warning

        • 8th Nov 2019 2:21 PM
        Valley nurses give MP healthy dose of reality

        premium_icon Valley nurses give MP healthy dose of reality

        Health Member for Clarence 'concerned' about situation in local hospitals

        • 8th Nov 2019 3:05 PM