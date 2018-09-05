Menu
Crime

Man who was found in a mango tree after foot chase sentenced

Annie Perets
by
4th Sep 2018 5:53 PM
A MAN, who led police on a daylight foot chase through Hervey Bay after fleeing a car wreck, has been sentenced.  

Inside the car Timothy Jacob Wyeth ran away from was a gun.   

A police dog squad later found the 26-year-old hiding in a mango tree and he was arrested.  

 

Timothy Jacob Wyeth, 26, of Scarness.
Timothy Jacob Wyeth, 26, of Scarness. Blake Antrobus

In Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to a number of charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon, entering a dwelling to commit an indictable offence, and wilful damage.  

He was given a 12-month jail sentence, which was suspended with an operational period of two years.

The Scarness man was also placed on a two-year probation order, and ordered to pay $1000 in restitution for the wilful damage.   

 
