Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to rescue a man at Minyon Falls.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to rescue a man at Minyon Falls.
News

Man winched from falls after suspected spinal injuries

13th Dec 2018 5:28 PM

A 28-YEAR-old man is being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital after he was stretcher winched out of Minyon Falls this afternoon.

Emergency services and Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter attended Minyon Falls around 1.15pm after the man was on the bush walking track at the bottom of the falls when he reportedly slipped onto rocks.

He was treated by paramedics and helicopters clinical team for suspected spinal and limb injuries.

He was reported in a stable condition.

northern rivers breaking westpace life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    UNSUNG HEROES: Our heroes behind the scenes

    premium_icon UNSUNG HEROES: Our heroes behind the scenes

    News We all know someone who works tirelessly behind the scenes, and while we can't name everyone, here are just a few of the hard-working people in the Clarence

    ALS figures rubbery claim staff ahead of executive visit

    premium_icon ALS figures rubbery claim staff ahead of executive visit

    News Staff dispute figures justifying decision to move local office.

    WHAT'S ON: 9 things to do

    WHAT'S ON: 9 things to do

    Whats On Comprehensive guide with things to do

    • 14th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners