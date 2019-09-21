Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROCKY RESCUE: A Queensland Government Air Rescue Helicopter was called to winch a man off Mt Beerwah.
ROCKY RESCUE: A Queensland Government Air Rescue Helicopter was called to winch a man off Mt Beerwah.
News

Man winched off mountain face after fall

Felicity Ripper
21st Sep 2019 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN slipped down a mountain face while hiking on the Coast yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Government rescue helicopter was called to winch the man in his 30s off Mt Beerwah at Glasshouse Mountains after Queensland Fire and Emergency Services rescue team deemed a vertical rescue inappropriate just before 4pm.

"He had suffered injuries to his hands and back, and had neck pain so he wasn't mobile," a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The man was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

editors picks glasshouse mountains hiking fall mt beerwah qgov helicopter rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Grafton Netball Association 2019 grand final previews

    premium_icon Grafton Netball Association 2019 grand final previews

    Netball Here's all you need to know ahead of a huge day of GHA grand final action at Westward Park today.

    No more tears at the hairdresser

    premium_icon No more tears at the hairdresser

    Community The salon that's a cut above for kids with special needs

    It's not rocket science... it's climate science

    premium_icon It's not rocket science... it's climate science

    Opinion Protest proves are educated enough to care

    No bids for Maclean's iconic landmark

    premium_icon No bids for Maclean's iconic landmark

    News Auction fails to attract potential buyer