Man winched to safety reunited with missing dogs

Tom Langlis reunited with his dogs Karma and Beans.

TWO dogs missing for days on the Capricorn Coast have been reunited with their owner, who was rescued after being trapped by a rising tide.

Tom Langlis had been riding a quad bike with the two dogs following him, when he became bogged in soft sand in the Corio Bay area, east of Byfield and north of Yeppoon.

Unable to free the bike, and with the tide rising, he was forced to wade through deep water to reach high ground.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called in to search for Mr Langlis, finding him near mangroves and frantically waving for help.

Unfortunately, when they airlifted him to safety his two precious staffy cross dogs were left behind.

The story of the missing dogs, called Karma and Beans, sparked an outpouring of concern on social media.

EVENING RESCUE: The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service found a missing person next to mangroves in the Corio Bay area. Contributed

Nikki Bell, who appealed to the public for help, spoke with The Morning Bulletin today and confirmed the dogs had been found.

She said the dogs were returned to Mr Langlis at 8.30am today.

"The were found at Corio Bay by Lee White, but not the same area they were lost," Ms Bell said.

"They are in very good health, all things considered.

"They are having a nice hot bath and a good feed."

Ms Bell said the community support was overwhelming and was very appreciative to all who went out of their way to help bring the dogs home.

"We are extremely appreciative to everyone who helped, we can't thank you enough," she said.

"We especially want to thank the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service and police."

Mr Langlis took to Facebook this morning after being reunited with his dogs to also thank the community for all of their help and support.

"A huge thanks to Lee White for finding my dogs," he wrote.

"Thanks to everyone that helped out.

"Thanks Belinda Spinks.

"So grateful to have them back.

"We will never be leaving the house again.

"Thanks so much everyone."

Following his rescue, Mr Langlis was treated for exposure and flown to Rockhampton Hospital for further assessment.