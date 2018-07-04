Man wins $10K after massive weight loss transformation

A MAN has shared how he shed a whopping 25kg in eight weeks, transforming his life and winning a massive $10,000 in the process.

Just over two months ago, Christen Payne set himself a lofty goal: To lose 20kg.

The objective required Mr Payne to undergo a dramatic lifestyle change and demanded a completely different mindset.

"I just decided to knuckle down and be 100 per cent dedicated and see how good I could do when I actually put in the effort," he said.

Before the transformation, Mr Payne had seen a doctor about pains in his stomach.

"My fats were high, I had an enlarged liver ... Yeah I was getting pretty big," he said.

"I'd just been piling it on and that day I simply said 'It's time to shrink back down'."

Seemingly undaunted by the monumental challenge before him, the 28-year-old said he was confident he'd achieve his weight-loss goal.

Christen Payne Snap Fitness Bundaberg

"I pretty much knew I could lose the weight," he said.

"So that day, I literally just went 'I am doing this'."

The then-130kg man spent eight weeks fasting and walking, with his sole purpose each day being to lose weight.

"I was monitoring my weight every day. At the gym I was doing consistent walking, in between 3-6 hours, a day," Mr Payne said.

"Some nights I was there until 1am."

And while most people would run in the other direction at the thought of working out into into the early hours of the morning, Mr Payne was far from deterred.

"The food was also pretty easy to do actually. I just limited it, did a fasting routine and went low carb," he said.

Mr Payne stuck to eating one meal a day, which consisted of lean meats and veg.

"I'd been doing a ton of research in the months leading up to the Snap Fitness Australia Challenge and actually lost 14kg before the challenge even started," he said.

"I wanted to be healthy, I was getting uncomfortable with my own body."

Mr Payne attributed his years of weight gain to too much of the good stuff.

"It's not really due to junk food. I just love good food too much and I eat too much of it a little too often," he said.

The 28-year-old said he was over the moon when he found out he'd won SNAP's national $10,000 challenge.

"I really did see massive improvements. At the start of the challenge I couldn't even walk 1km briskly, so I'm proud that I did the best I could and that it got me here," Mr Payne said.

While he's not sure yet what he'll be using the money he won for, Mr Payne said he knew he wasn't done with his weight loss journey.

"I want to get down to around 90kg or less," he admitted.

Mr Payne said "absolutely anyone can do what I've done as long as people adjusted their mindsets.

"You have to stop doing it half-heartedly. I think it's better to do it all in one go and do things fast and dedicated."

"And 95 per cent of the progress lies in the food you do and don't eat."