Man with gunshot wound found in ute

A MAN has been found with a gunshot wound to his torso in the back of a utility on Armidale Rd.

About 2.30pm yesterday, emergency services were responding to reports of a crash outside a home on Armidale Road at Dundurrabin when they were flagged down by a woman in a utility.

The body of a man was located in the rear tray of the utility.

The man, aged 40, was suffering a gunshot wound to his torso.

The 37-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station; however, she was released pending further inquiries.

Following initial investigations, a crime scene was established at the Armidale Road home which continues to be forensically examined.

Strike Force Lawrencium was established by detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Local detectives are being assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.