A man has entered the reception area of a law firm and allegedly smashed the front windows and the inside of the office with a hammer.
Crime

‘Man with hammer’ smashes up city law firm

by TESS IKONOMOU
22nd Nov 2019 5:46 PM
A MAN has allegedly entered the reception area of a Townsville law firm and smashed the front windows and the inside of the office with a hammer.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to Anderson Telford Lawyers on Walker St about 3.30pm.

The spokeswoman said a man is in police custody who sustained injuries while he was allegedly smashing property and was receiving treatment at the Townsville Hospital.

Police responded to reports a man was allegedly smashing the windows of a local lawyer's office. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Police responded to reports a man was allegedly smashing the windows of a local lawyer's office. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

A witness said they saw the man enter the office with a hammer.

