Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man and a woman died after their motorcycle crashed through a fence then into a pole in Helensvale early this morning. Picture: JERAD WILLIAMS
A man and a woman died after their motorcycle crashed through a fence then into a pole in Helensvale early this morning. Picture: JERAD WILLIAMS
News

Man, woman killed after motorbike crashes through fence

Mark Furler
by
10th Jan 2019 6:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN and a woman are dead after a motorbike they were riding crashed through a fence and into a pole in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police are investigating after the crash at Helensvale on the Gold Coast.

Officers were called to Discovery Drive at 2.20am.

A man and a woman were located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit are are appealing to anyone that may have been in the area at the time and may have dash cam to contact them.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash gold coast helensvale
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Repeat DV offender jailed for parole breaches

    premium_icon Repeat DV offender jailed for parole breaches

    Crime A GRAFTON man failed to stick to his strict parole conditions when he contacted his former partner the very day he was released from jail

    • 10th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
    Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters shines on single fin

    premium_icon Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters shines on single fin

    Surfing Billabong team rider takes part in Burleigh Heads Boardriders event

    • 10th Jan 2019 7:33 AM
    Cane toad CIA holds line against southern march

    premium_icon Cane toad CIA holds line against southern march

    Environment Toad busters surprise experts with success of campaign

    Alleged members of major drug syndicate face court

    premium_icon Alleged members of major drug syndicate face court

    News Four men allegedly involved in major drug network appear in court.

    Local Partners