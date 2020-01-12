Management dispute could cost Addo-Carr big

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Josh Addo-Carr of the Storm looks on during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the Canberra Raiders at AAMI Park on September 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Josh Addo-Carr of the Storm looks on during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the Canberra Raiders at AAMI Park on September 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Josh Addo-Carr could be denied a $200,000-a-year pay rise as a management dispute threatens to cost him an NRL payday.

Wanting out of Melbourne and a deal that we can reveal is worth less than $350,000 a year, Addo-Carr has been snubbed by at least one club after his management company failed to secure a meeting with "The Fox".

Watch the 2020 NRL Nines tournament LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Addo-Carr is struggling to get the ball rolling on his Storm exit. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The Sunday Telegraph has been told Addo-Carr has hired a lawyer to divorce himself from the management company that signed him to his Melbourne deal.

It is understood Addo-Carr is unhappy with his contract after learning a fellow State of Origin winger was earning $550,000 a year.

Given permission to negotiate with rival clubs for 2021 on compassionate grounds, Addo Carr has not received an offer since declaring he wants to return to Sydney to be closer to his family. Part of the reason for the lack of interest is rival clubs are not sure who is "pulling his strings".

At least two individuals not connected to Addo-Carr's official management company, Pacific Sport Management, have contacted clubs on the winger's behalf.

Agent Chris Orr doesn’t see Addo-Carr having a problem.

Addo-Carr's accredited agent said he would take legal action against anyone claiming to represent his client.

"I haven't spoken to a lawyer and I haven't spoken to Fox since going on leave,'' Chris Orr said.

"I am sure I will be contacted if that is the case. Personally, I can't see why he would want out as we have done a terrific job for him since taking him from the Tigers to the Storm and having his contract upgraded. I hope another agent is not in his ear selling him a dream. Under the accreditation, that is against the rules.''

Addo-Carr returned to Melbourne for training last week and is expected to remain with the Storm at least until the end of the year. Despite being offered a conditional release to return to Sydney in 2021, Addo-Carr could be forced to honour the final year of his deal, with Melbourne demanding "like-for-like" compensation.

Addo-Carr has told those close to him that his contract with the Storm is worth just $330,000 this year and $350,000 in 2021.

The Storm refused to comment.