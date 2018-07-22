Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mandarins make a good treat during winter.
Mandarins make a good treat during winter. mariematata
Gardening

Mandys are oh so handy

by IN MY GARDEN: ANGIE THOMAS
22nd Jul 2018 12:00 PM

Mandarins are a vibrant and welcome sight during the cooler seasons. They're so handy to pop in a lunchbox or to have as an on-the-go healthy snack.

Emperor mandarins are a delicious variety that ripen in mid-winter, so are at their peak this month. Emperors are extra easy to peel as they tend to have loose puffy skin.

Emperor mandarins will grow in all but the coldest areas and prefer a sunny location with well drained soil. Grafted dwarf emperor mandarins grow no taller than about two-metres, so are perfect for small backyards and can also be grown in a large container filled with good quality potting mix.

Mandarins, like other citrus, are heavy feeders and require lots of nutrients to support all the foliage, flowers and developing fruit. From spring until the mandarins are harvested, feed each week with a citrus plant food.

Sometimes mandarins will produce fruit only every second year (called biennial or alternate bearing). To help minimise this, remove some of the fruit when it's still small and green, which reduces the drain on the tree's energy reserves.

Growing a range of varieties, including emperor, imperial and honey murcott can provide fruit from late autumn through to early spring.

angie thomas citrus emperor mandarins gardening winter
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    MyHealth: patients need to weigh up pros and cons of system

    premium_icon MyHealth: patients need to weigh up pros and cons of system

    News Practice managers in the Clarence Valley can see the benefits of the My Health Record approach but urge patients to give it plenty of thought.

    • 22nd Jul 2018 12:00 PM
    $1.2 mil for UV water treatment without government grant

    $1.2 mil for UV water treatment without government grant

    Council News Council explains costings of new UV plant at main reservoir.

    • 22nd Jul 2018 10:25 AM
    No holiday pay for 80% of workers on Pacific Highway upgrade

    No holiday pay for 80% of workers on Pacific Highway upgrade

    Politics Workforce casualisation demonstrated on highway upgrade says union.

    Back seat rally driver with a cause

    Back seat rally driver with a cause

    Offbeat Team supports team as competitors show a sporting spirit.

    Local Partners