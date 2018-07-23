Menu
Manhunt for two men after fatal shooting

by Julia Carlisle
23rd Jul 2018 9:56 AM
Two men knocked on the front door of a western Sydney unit before fatally shooting a 46-year-old man in the back, police say.

A crime scene remains at the Warwick Farm unit block on the corner of George and Lachlan streets where police were called late on Sunday afternoon to find the injured man, in what police say was a targeted shooting.

 

Forensic Investigation of crime scene of fatal shooting at George St Warwick Farm. Picture: Damian Hoffman
Officers search the street for evidence. Picture: Damian Hoffman
Two unknown men, one armed with a firearm, knocked on the front door about 5.20pm, entered the unit and shot the man in the back before fleeing, police said on Monday.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Liverpool Hospital under a police escort, where he died.

Police are speaking with residents who may have witnessed the incident, while forensic teams are working to determine the type of gun used.

 

Forensic Investigation at a crime scene after a fatal shooting. Picture: Damian Hoffman
Forensic officers gather at front of the apartments. F Picture: Damian Hoffman
The unit block was swamped with police. Picture: Damian Hoffman
