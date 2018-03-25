Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino was the target of a violent robbery early Sunday morning.
THE Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino was the target of a violent robbery early Sunday morning. Hamish Broome
Breaking

"Top bloke" in hospital after savage Casino robbery

Hamish Broome
by
25th Mar 2018 11:06 AM | Updated: 2:58 PM

UPDATE, 4pm: Well known retired Casino boxing coach Ken Whitton, a former president of the Casino RSM Boxing Club, was the victim of a horrific robbery early this morning in Casino.

Friends of Mr Whitton said they understood he had only just opened the door of the Liberty service station on Centre St when three masked and armed men jumped him.

Fighting back, Mr Whitton managed to rip a mask off one of the men.

He paid dearly. The extent of his injuries are still unknown but they are serious and he is still in hospital.

"There was a lot of blood on the ground," said a local man who didn't wish to be named.

"He's in a bad way."

Fortunately, the entire incident was captured on CCTV and Mr Whitton's brave act means at least one of the men can be identified by police.

A friend of the family described the former coach as a "top bloke".

Mr Whitton's daughter Karlee is an Australian champion boxer, and he has taken several local boxers to Australian championships in his coaching career.

It's understood he had recently retired from coaching.

 

THE Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino was the target of a violent robbery early Sunday morning.
THE Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino was the target of a violent robbery early Sunday morning. Hamish Broome

ORIGINAL, 12pm: A MAN is in hospital with serious injuries after a violent robbery in Casino last night.

At least three men remain at large after the attack, in which cash was stolen from a Liberty service station on Centre St after the shop attendant was attacked.

It's understood that one of the men was wielding a metal pole during the robbery, while another had a knife.

The incident unfolded about 6.30am this morning, according to Casino police.

Police are reluctant to comment further on the active investigation at this stage.

More information to come as it comes to hand.

casino centre st casino liberty service station northern rivers crime robbery
Lismore Northern Star
Valley rallies for Relay for Life

Valley rallies for Relay for Life

News THE Clarence Valley came out in support for this year's Relay for Life event, with more than 50 teams working together to raise more than $45,000

  • 25th Mar 2018 5:05 PM
Teamwork prevents disaster on Summerland Way

Teamwork prevents disaster on Summerland Way

News Emergency services respond to B-double that had caught on fire

WANDERERS WEEKEND: LCCA juggernaut clinches premiership

WANDERERS WEEKEND: LCCA juggernaut clinches premiership

Cricket TODD Peterie stood tall with the bat in possibly his last game.

Truck fire on Summerland Way north of Grafton

Truck fire on Summerland Way north of Grafton

News Truck fire impacting traffic on Summerland Way

Local Partners