Police are searching for Johnwill Swain Gizu for removing GPS device and assaulting woman.

Police are searching for Johnwill Swain Gizu for removing GPS device and assaulting woman.

The man who assaulted an elderly woman this morning and stole her car has been identified as a dangerous sex offender, with police and Queensland Corrective Services searching for him.

Johnwill Swain Gizu is supervised under the Dangerous Prisoners Sexual Offenders Act 2003.

He was last seen at the Stockland Shopping Centre, Aitkenvale after removing his

GPS tracking device.

It's after this that Gizu stole the car of an 85-year-old woman.

If you have seen the man, you should not approach him and contact police immediately by calling Triple Zero (000).

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Description:

Johnwill Swain Gizu.

Height - cm: 188cm

Weight - kg: 96kg

Build: Heavy

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Body Markings:

Left hand - Tattoo of a skeleton on back of hand

Originally published as Manhunt underway for dangerous offender