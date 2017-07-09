20°
Manipulate your Marker during the HSC

Caitlan Charles | 9th Jul 2017 10:00 AM
Mitchell Grotte, author of Manipulate your Marker, was at the Grafton Library for a series of seminars on the best ways to tackle studying for the HSC.
THE HIGHER School Certificate can be stressful for many students but according to Mitchell Grotte, author of Manipulating Your Marker, says it's all about preparation.

"In the current landscape, there is a lot of noise, like online resources and everyone is fishing from the same pond in terms of their resources and their quotes and their deconstructions of texts,” he said.

"When you do that, you have no chance of meaningfully standing out as an individual.

"The problem with marking is a lot of the time teachers have the impossible job of reading through hundreds of similar responses, and when they read the whole thing over and over again, you can understand that the results blend into one.”

Mr Grotte gave three seminars on technique analysis, creative writing and essay writing essentials at the Grafton library to HSC students to help them with their preparation for assessments and their final exams.

"My passion is allowing students to be empowered to the point where they can answer questions using their individual flair and their own creative way of expressing themselves, that's really what I'm trying to foster,” he said.

With the build up to the HSC, some students can become quite stressed by the whole process of completing their schooling.

"It is the ultimate goal, or the ultimate product of the entirety of the senior schooling, but at the end of the day it's not something that needs to be feared,” he said.

"At the same time, you need to have a base understanding, one of the main problems that I am identifying is that because teachers have an impossible job of teaching 30 students within a class, they need to make sure they get the bare bones in their lessons so the students can take advantage of that.

"The problem there is when you're dealing with misbehaving students here or someone who hasn't done their homework there, a lot of the time the best information, or the most sophisticated information doesn't get put across because there isn't enough time or resource to do that.

"My focus is to make sure those students have the ability to access that, that's the reason I wrote Manipulate Your Marker, which is basically a study survival guide for the HSC because then they can look at these very sophisticated ideas as their own pace an it's written in a really accessible way, so any student of any ability can pick it up and learn from it.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
