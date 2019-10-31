Manly’s $12m mega deal to keep Turbo brothers

SEA Eagles superstars Tom and Jake Trbojevic are expected to sign multimillion-dollar deals with Manly in the next 24 hours.

Well-placed sources told The Daily Telegraph that Manly had tabled an offer worth a combined $12 million to keep the pair on the northern beaches until the end of 2026 and that the brothers were ready to accept.

Tom and Jake were presented with the offers through their manager, Paul Sutton, over the past 24 hours.

It is understood Tom and Jake are more than happy with the terms and are ready to agree.

It could even happen on Thursday afternoon, before the November 1 deadline where rival clubs are allowed to sign them for 2021 and $80 million worth of talent comes on the open market.

The combined worth of Tom and Jake is estimated at nearly $2 million a season.

Sea Eagles officials were on Thursday morning awaiting final confirmation from Tom and Jake.

Tom And Jake Trbojevic will stay at Lottoland. Picture: AAP

Despite interest from rival clubs for the high-profile brothers, they had always maintained a strong desire to remain at Brookvale.

Manly are keen to nail down the Trbojevic brothers before Friday's November 1 deadline when rival clubs can lodge official offers for the pair.

Tom is currently in Australia while Jake is in New Zealand with the Australian Kangaroos.