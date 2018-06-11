Menu
A competitor makes it through the gates during the recent NSW Combined High Schools Rowing Championships.
Sport

Mann River 'new' Nymboida

11th Jun 2018 8:00 AM

CANOEING: The Mann River has been heralded as the perfect spot for the future of the NSW Combined High Schools Canoeing Championships.

The spot on the Mann River, near Jackadgery, was used for the first time this year when paddlers touched down for the championships last month.

In what has been touted as a watershed moment for Northern NSW water sports, it was the first time in almost half a century the championships had been hosted anywhere other than the famed Nymboida Canoe Centre.

More than 20 schools across the State journeyed to the Clarence Valley for the four-day event with paddlers competing over in slalom, flatwater sprint, whitewater sprint and downriver races.

The winning school was Great Lakes College in Forster, followed by Casino High and Coffs Harbour High.

Winning paddlers will now start training for the National titles which will be held in Tasmania in January.

