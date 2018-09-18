Menu
Is Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao II going to happen?
Boxing

Pacquiao sets shock Mayweather rematch deadline

by Sky Sports
18th Sep 2018 10:15 AM

MANNY Pacquiao has claimed a rematch with Floyd Mayweather could be finalised this week, with Japan a possible location for the bout.

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in May 2015 in a bout dubbed "The Fight of the Century", securing victory in Las Vegas via a unanimous points decision.

The unbeaten American called time on his boxing career after taking his record to 50-0 with a stoppage win over UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017, but Mayweather revealed last week he would come out of retirement to face Pacquiao once again.

Pacquiao also suggested he would be open to facing Britain's Amir Khan if a second showdown with Mayweather is not confirmed.

"We will finalise the fight this week, either Mayweather or somebody else, where and when, what date," the 39-year-old Filipino said.

"There's also Amir Khan, Terence Crawford and Adrien Broner.

"We met in Japan at an event, it's a big fight. We just ran with Mayweather in Japan and the reaction of the fans was so big.

"Maybe we can do the fight in Tokyo.

"He said 'easy fight, easy fight'. I said 'let's get it on and get back to the ring, we will fight. I have the belt'."

    Local Partners