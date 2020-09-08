Manny’s back home in Clarence with help from friends

Manny the koala in care at the Friends of the Koala hospital in Lismore

HE MAY have been a bit cranky, but Clarence Valley koala Manny was lucky he had friends in the right places to help him live a healthy life.

The koala has just finished treatment at the Friends of the Koala hospital at Lismore and they posted a video of his own version of appreciation on their Facebook page.



“He had chlamydia and ended up having a nasty wound, but he’s made a full recovery,” rescue co-ordinator Marley Christian said.

“He’s an extremely feisty boy and was quick to swipe when you’d weigh him, but we all love him anyway.”

Manny is singing the song of his people and is excited because he is heading home today!! His wound has finally healed... Posted by Friends of the Koala Inc. on Sunday, 30 August 2020

Picked up by a Clarence Valley WIRES volunteer, who recognised the telltale sign of the disease in his eye as he climbed from a tree, took the opportunity to bring him to the hospital for treatment.

“He’s put on quite a lot of weight,” Ms Christian said. “We give them the best leaf possible and get them on the right track.”

Ms Christian said the Lismore based group now ran a hospital with the object to rescue, rehabilitate and release the koalas, and educate the public on their plight.

Sadly, unlike the angel looking after Manny, many koalas come to the hospital from the actions of humans, whether it be through loss of habitat, or car hits, with the hospital often receiving up to three a day.

“We are losing an icon at an alarming rate,” Ms Christian said. “We are seeing trees being taken with koalas in them and we’ve had mums killed and leave an orphaned joey.

“It’s really tragic and not necessary.”

To contact the hospital for an urgent rescue, their 24-hour hotline is available at (02) 6622 1233.

For more information visit www.friendsofthekoala.org

