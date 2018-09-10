Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A body has been found deceased in a carpark at the Sunshine Plaza Shopping Centre this morning.
A body has been found deceased in a carpark at the Sunshine Plaza Shopping Centre this morning.
News

Man's body found dead in Sunshine Plaza carpark

Matty Holdsworth
by
10th Sep 2018 9:27 AM | Updated: 12:32 PM

UPDATE 12pm: Sunshine Coast police are still investigating the discovery of a body in a shopping centre this morning. 

The man's body was found in the Sunshine Plaza's Kmart carpark complex earlier today. 

Police are yet to determine the cause of death. 

INITIAL: A body has been found deceased in a carpark at Sunshine Plaza shopping centre this morning.

Queensland Police Service and ambulance officers are on scene at Horton Parade where the body was found at 8.20am.

Early reports indicate a 50-year-old male was discovered in the Kmart carpark.

Authorities have confirmed the body was found, however, it is too early for more information.

The body has been found on the level 3 carpark - which has been blocked off to public. 

Plaza centre manager Michael Manwaring said levels 3 and 4 would remain closed until further notice. 

"Sunshine Plaza is aware of the incident that occurred in the Shopping Centre car park," he said via statement.

"We can confirm that security and police attended the scene immediately.

"The incident has been handed over to the local authorities and we are assisting them with their investigation.

"We ask that any further questions be directed to them. Safety of all workers and visitors remains our number one priority."

More to come as it happens.

If you or someone you love is in crisis or needs support right now, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.

Related Items

dead body editors picks kmart shopping centre suicide sunshine coast sunshine coast police sunshine plaza
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    New Grafton Bridge project enters next phase

    premium_icon New Grafton Bridge project enters next phase

    News A BARGE that has been lifting bridge segments at the Harwood Bridge has been moved to Grafton to help continue the bridge construction

    • 10th Sep 2018 12:15 PM
    Emergency services on scene Pacific Highway crash

    Emergency services on scene Pacific Highway crash

    News Expect heavy traffic conditions and delays on Pacific Highway.

    Exhibition of diversity

    premium_icon Exhibition of diversity

    News Artists, photographer reflect natural beauty of Clarence bush

    Just mindfully manning the jail barbecue

    premium_icon Just mindfully manning the jail barbecue

    News Jail visit far from the negative stereotype

    Local Partners