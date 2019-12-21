Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man’s body found in park toilet

by Karen Sweeney
21st Dec 2019 8:34 PM

 

Police are investigating following the suspicious death of a man in a Victorian park.

The man's body was found in a public toilet in the Geelong suburb of Belmont at around 7.30am Saturday.

Police say the exact circumstances around the death are still being established and a crime scene has been set up.

SES at the scene where a body found at a Gelmont park toilet in Victoria this morning. Picture: Glenn Ferguson
SES at the scene where a body found at a Gelmont park toilet in Victoria this morning. Picture: Glenn Ferguson

Witnesses reported seeing a man on the ground near the toilet block, The Geelong Advertiser reports.

Both State Emergency Service and homicide detectives were at the scene at on Barrabool Road this morning.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage from the area or surrounds at the time to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The body was spotted by local residents outside a public toilet in the Belmont area, Victoria. Picture: Glenn Ferguson
The body was spotted by local residents outside a public toilet in the Belmont area, Victoria. Picture: Glenn Ferguson

AAP

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIGHTS ON: Where to see the Clarence Valley's lights

        premium_icon LIGHTS ON: Where to see the Clarence Valley's lights

        Offbeat 'TIS the season to be jolly. Here's your guide to Clarence Valley's best Christmas light displays.

        PHOTOS: Clash of the titans as Sawtell host Harwood

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Clash of the titans as Sawtell host Harwood

        News IT'S taken less than a year for these two sides to become rivals.

        New recruits hit the beach in time for Christmas holidays

        premium_icon New recruits hit the beach in time for Christmas holidays

        Lifesaving Yamba’s newest crop of lifesavers ready for action just in time for Christmas.

        Albo, Ayres give ScoMo a rocket over local unemployment

        premium_icon Albo, Ayres give ScoMo a rocket over local unemployment

        News SCOMO is in the firing line over his handling of the North Coast.