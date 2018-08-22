Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grinning criminal's mug-shot goes viral.
Grinning criminal's mug-shot goes viral.
Offbeat

Man’s cheesy mugshot goes viral

22nd Aug 2018 7:29 AM

THIS man may just be the happiest criminal ever after he pulled a huge smile for his mugshot after being arrested for allegedly stealing clothes.

Shawn Paul Melonakos, 36, pulled the biggest smile he could after being accused of taking clothes from a store in Texas.

He allegedly fled the store with a bag full of items and was chased down by an employee and another person.

 

Things took a turn for the worse when they caught up with the would-be thief, when Melonakos threatened them with a big rock.

This prompted the employees to pull out his gun and shoot.

"I yelled at my kids to get down, that they were shooting," a woman told KOSA.

"He starts helping him chase the other guy, and then we heard a shot. I heard my daughter yell, so I honked the horn."

The criminal was charged with felony robbery as well as meth possession, and is being held on $34,000 ($A46,170) bond.

Related Items

arrest crime criminal editors picks mugshot

Top Stories

    Split decision as Yamba gets answer on intersection upgrade

    premium_icon Split decision as Yamba gets answer on intersection upgrade

    Council News 'I was one of the councillors who voted for the roundabout, at the time I did indicate that I might change my vote at the council meeting.'

    LATEST: Fires burning across the Clarence Valley

    LATEST: Fires burning across the Clarence Valley

    Environment Find out the status of each fire burning across our region

    • 22nd Aug 2018 7:34 AM
    Another PM heads for toilet after fighting off spill

    premium_icon Another PM heads for toilet after fighting off spill

    Opinion September has been the cruellest month for PM.

    Coalition has lost focus on governing says Page challenger

    premium_icon Coalition has lost focus on governing says Page challenger

    Politics Labor waits in wings as Turnbull clings to power

    • 22nd Aug 2018 8:00 AM

    Local Partners