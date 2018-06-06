Man's dream to turn demolition yard into go-kart track

EVEN as he approaches his 64th birthday, Barry Bull is determined to fulfil a dream he has had since he was a child.

"I am going to own a go-kart track if it's the last thing I do - it's a dream," he said.

Barry Bull has a dream of building a go-kart track on the site of Griffith Street Demolition which he currently owns and operates, Monday, June 4, 2018. Kevin Farmer

The Toowoomba man is hoping to submit his proposal for a new track this year, at the site of Griffiths St Demolitions in Harlaxton which he bought in 2016.

In doing so, he could turn an unsightly-looking property into a major tourism attract near where a major housing estate has been planned.

Having purchased one dozen karts from the former owners of OZ-E Kart in Wilsonton four years ago, Mr Bull said he bought the land next.

Concept art for a proposed new go-karting track in Toowoomba. Contributed

"All the go-karts from the indoor go-karting centre (that closed) were up for sale (and) I noticed (the land) had changed zoning from industrial to open spaces so I got my solicitor to write to TRC asking about it," he said.

Rather than a flat surface, Mr Bull and his architect used the natural gradients in the land to create an exciting track with slopes and climbs.

"You're so low to the ground and you're whizzing past these barriers," he said.

"The idea we came up with was to use the contours, so that you get a thrill of going downhill and then going back uphill."

Barry Bull has a dream of building a go-kart track on the site of Griffith Street Demolition which he currently owns and operates, Monday, June 4, 2018. Kevin Farmer

Ironically, Mr Bull has found himself operating the demolition yard for two years while trying to plan a smooth lodgement through the Toowoomba Regional Council.

"I never made any inquiries about operating a demolition yard so I just jumped straight in," he said.

The process was delayed after council planners told him his proposal would be impact-assessable, meaning he would need to pay for extra reports.

"They said it will be assessed like a raceway," Mr Bull said.

But despite the financial pressure, he's not giving up.

"I'm not a wealthy person, so I've got to sell a place at Wallumbilla (to pay for it)," Mr Bull said.

"There are things that you aim for all your life and this has been something I've wanted for a very long time."