Man's eye 'gouged' in busy Northern Rivers park

Police will be reviewing CCTV footage from the night.

Police will be reviewing CCTV footage from the night. Trevor Veale

A MAN was allegedly violently assaulted and one of his eyes 'gouged' after he told another man to pick up his litter in a Byron Bay park.

Two men were believed to have had a verbal altercation after one of the men spotted the other littering in the park earlier on the morning of April 7.

Later on at about 2.40am the man who allegedly told the other to pick up his rubbish was walking south along Jonson Street, Byron Bay alone when he recognised the other male from earlier walking towards him.

The two allegedly exchanged words near Indie Travel before the man who had littered earlier began punching the man's head.

It is believed at some stage the male placed his finger into the victim's right eye and "eye gouged" him before running off in a northerly direction along Jonson Street, towards the beach.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing faded maroon shirt, jeans and black shoes.

Police are investigating the matter and will be making enquiries regarding CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Byron Bay Police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.