Man's incredible journey from sick to ripped

FIGHTING FIT: Ben Deacon was a long-time member of Goodlife and trained frequently until he came down with chicken pox. Returning to the gym and with the help of Goodlife personal trainer Amanda Upton, he's fitter and stronger than he's ever been.

FIGHTING FIT: Ben Deacon was a long-time member of Goodlife and trained frequently until he came down with chicken pox. Returning to the gym and with the help of Goodlife personal trainer Amanda Upton, he's fitter and stronger than he's ever been. Contributed

A FORMER powerlifter is fitter than ever after making an amazing transformation following a chicken pox diagnosis which left him struggling to breathe with only half a functioning heart.

Ben Deacon started feeling sick on the night his daughter was born 13 months ago and said everything went "downhill from there".

He spent more than a week in Sunshine Coast University Hospital where doctors didn't discover he had chicken pox until the end of his stay.

"The virus was attacking my heart and at the same time by body was trying to fight it off," he said.

Ben was a long time member of Goodlife and trained frequently until he came down with the chicken pox. Returning back to the gym and with the help of Goodlife personal trainer Amanda, he's fitter and stronger than he's ever been. Contributed

"One side was pumping fine and one wasn't.

"I remember being in the bathroom hunched over, initially I thought I was having a panic attack - then I realised I couldn't breath."

Relegated to rest by a cardiac doctor, Ben spent eight to nine months unable to go the gym or exercise which ground his two-year stint of competitive powerlifting to a halt.

"The whole depression thing started setting in," Ben said.

"I was sitting around eating, I was lethargic, constantly making excuses."

He was finally given the all clear and able to get back to training at Goodlife Caloundra with personal trainer Amanda Upton.

"As soon as they gave me the all clear, I was like 'are you sure?'," Ben said.

"All the results came back fine.

"I woke one morning and just had a look at myself in the mirror and thought I have to do something about this."

Ben said he trained with Goodlife before he got sick and loved going back to its "awesome atmosphere".

"The members are great, the staff are great.

"I can't say enough about them."

He has now turned his sights to body building and will be competing in upcoming International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness competitions.