Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CareFlight doctors responded to the bobcat accident in Blacktown. Picture: CareFlight
CareFlight doctors responded to the bobcat accident in Blacktown. Picture: CareFlight
News

Man’s leg crushed by moving bobcat

29th Sep 2018 2:19 PM

A man suffered serious leg injuries after being run over by a bobcat during excavation work in Sydney's west today.

The 67-year-old was struck by the machine which was being used at a residential property in Blacktown about 9,30am.

CareFlight and paramedics treat a man after his leg was crushed by a bobcat. Picture: CareFlight
CareFlight and paramedics treat a man after his leg was crushed by a bobcat. Picture: CareFlight

A CareFlight helicopter and paramedics responded to the scene and treated the man for his leg injuries.

"CareFlight's specialist doctor and critical care paramedic continued treatment in a road ambulance," a CareFlight spokesman said.

The man was taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

blacktown bob cat crushed leg sydney

Top Stories

    Development proposed could bring more specialists

    premium_icon Development proposed could bring more specialists

    News Patients in the Clarence Valley might not have to travel for specialists any more if a new development proposal to bring a medical centre to Grafton is approved

    BLOODLINE: Three Campbell generations take on the Clarence

    premium_icon BLOODLINE: Three Campbell generations take on the Clarence

    Water Sports GRANDFATHER ready to tow third-gen teen in ski Classic.

    Valley supporters go head to head for the love of NRL

    premium_icon Valley supporters go head to head for the love of NRL

    Sport 'Now, I will be a Storm supporter until I die or they die.'

    YEAH THE BOYS: Support organisations

    YEAH THE BOYS: Support organisations

    Health Organisations supporting Saturday's Yeah the Boys event in Grafton.

    Local Partners