Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man's leg crushed by tractor
News

Man's leg crushed by tractor

20th Jul 2018 5:57 PM

A MAN in his fifties has been airlifted to hospital after his leg was injured in a farming machinery incident on a property southwest of Toowoomba this afternoon.

RACQ LifeFlight was called to the property after the man's leg was crushed by a tractor.

An RACQ LifeFlight doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedic worked alongside ground paramedics to treat the man's crushed limb.

He was in a stable condition when he was flown to Toowoomba Hospital about 4.30pm.

airlifted farm accident lifelight toowomba tractor accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    STUNNING VIEW: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    premium_icon STUNNING VIEW: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    News 'WE GOT wind of it when a couple of Pacific Complete workers came into the pub and mentioned some pollies were coming and that it was a big deal.'

    Councillors labelled 'mean and miserable'

    Councillors labelled 'mean and miserable'

    News Clarence Valley councillors are in trouble again

    Businesses can boom, says expert, but how?

    premium_icon Businesses can boom, says expert, but how?

    News Clarence Valley faces major challenge to be ready for the bypass

    New life for industrial complex after damaging storm

    premium_icon New life for industrial complex after damaging storm

    News A repair job so big it 'stands out from space'

    Local Partners