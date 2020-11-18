Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Neighbour dispute allegedly behind man's sudden death

by Shiloh Payne, Elise Williams
18th Nov 2020 10:02 AM | Updated: 10:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has suddenly died outside a Gold Coast house on Wednesday morning, sparking a police investigation.

Police are investigating after members of the public found a middle-aged man collapsed outside a house in Whiting Street, Labrador at 5.40am.

Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.
Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.

Police say a neighbourhood dispute is believed to be behind the man's death.

They will provide further details at a media conference later this morning.

Police at the scene of a man's death on a suburban street in Labrador. Picture: 9 News
Police at the scene of a man's death on a suburban street in Labrador. Picture: 9 News

 

Police initially responded to the incident after receiving reports of an assault.

Paramedics made resuscitation attempts at the scene, however the man could not be saved.

 

A 48-year-old man is assisting police with inquiries as investigations continue.

 

Police at the scene of a man's death on a suburban street in Labrador. Picture: 9 News
Police at the scene of a man's death on a suburban street in Labrador. Picture: 9 News

 

Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.
Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man's sudden death sparks police investigation

More Stories

death editors picks gold coast neighbourhood dispute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daily Catch-up: November 18, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: November 18, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place including how to listen to The Daily Examiner's new podcast On The Frontline.

        Man arrested over death of three-month-old girl

        Premium Content Man arrested over death of three-month-old girl

        News Manslaughter charge for 34-year-old following death of a baby girl.

        Kaitlyn’s terrifying baptism of fire

        Premium Content Kaitlyn’s terrifying baptism of fire

        Feature Rookie firefighter was looking for a challenge. She got it

        Stamp duty or property tax: How change affects you

        Premium Content Stamp duty or property tax: How change affects you

        News NSW budget 2020: How property tax reform compares to stamp duty