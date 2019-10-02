VIDEO: Man’s terrifying selfie warning: ‘They’re watching’

Andrew Ucles was looking for barramundi along the banks of a seemingly unsuspecting river when he stumbled across a massive 4.5m crocodile.

The wildlife conservationist took a video of the terrifying encounter along the Daly River in the Northern Territory and posed it as a warning to others who might become complacent in their habitat.

"We've got to be careful because at the end of the day this is saltwater crocodile country," he said in the video.

"Look how crystal clear this water is. And guess what guys, we were just about to spear a barramundi right here and then guess what we saw?

"That's right. That's about a 4.5m crocodile. They can be extremely sneaky and they do hide in these shallow pockets of water."

A wildlife conservationist has shared a warning to those exploring Australia's vast landscape after pointing out a camouflaged deadly creature lurking in a river.

Mr Ucles said he had spent a lot of time in the Top End but there was someone else who had spent a lot more.

"They're there and they're watching," he said.

"That there is a massive predator and quite easily could kill me, so you better be careful where you stand in the water."

At the end of the video his partner Holly laughs as he nearly slips.

"It doesn't matter how clear the water is, it doesn't matter if it's one metre deep, it doesn't matter that last year at the same spot you swam and everything was okay," he wrote in his accompanying post.

"What does matter is when he pops up in front of you.

"Unfortunately there are not always croc signs around … best bet is be wise and stay out of their reach."

Mr Ucles pointed out how crocs were "ambush specialists" and this particular one had moved as he went to get his spear.

"Highly calculated and what's most concerning is he would have waited there all day for the right opportunity, time doesn't exist for a crocodile," he said.

On his Facebook page Mr Ucles says he "catches dangerous animals barehanded to spread a message of wildlife conservation to show how to approach and capture wild, deadly, dangerous, poisonous, and even cute animals as well".