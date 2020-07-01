Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gladstone man will remember his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
A Gladstone man will remember his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
Crime

Man’s wedding day memorable for all the wrong reasons

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobsever.com.au
1st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MELBOURNE man will never forget his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.

Clinton Chugg, 44, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving.

The court was told on May 15 police observed a car drive through a red light before they intercepted Chugg who had his 17-year-old son in the passenger seat.

Chugg returned a 0.09 blood alcohol reading and told police he had several drinks and minimal food because it was his wedding day.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client was a former professional cricketer who had moved to Gladstone to be closer to family.

She said Chugg was driving that day because his son had asked to get food from McDonalds. Chugg was fined $800, disqualified from driving for one month and no conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Koala tree planting idea sprouts to life

        premium_icon Koala tree planting idea sprouts to life

        Environment IT WAS an idea to help heal the land and community after bushfires, and 5000 trees later it has blossomed

        AVO breach extends Grafton man’s time behind bars

        premium_icon AVO breach extends Grafton man’s time behind bars

        Crime A man jailed over violent assault of partner has jail term increased

        Mallet and thick skin prerequisites for play

        premium_icon Mallet and thick skin prerequisites for play

        News ‘This form of croquet is the non-competitive side, not that we wouldn’t beat all...

        COURT BRIEFS: Offenders sentenced at Grafton Court

        premium_icon COURT BRIEFS: Offenders sentenced at Grafton Court

        Crime The following people were convicted and sentenced at Grafton Local Court this...