Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IT WILL be alleged that around 4.20am, a ute travelling in the wrong direction of the Gateway Motorway's northbound lanes collided with a hatchback. Pictured, the scene of the crash on June 3.
IT WILL be alleged that around 4.20am, a ute travelling in the wrong direction of the Gateway Motorway's northbound lanes collided with a hatchback. Pictured, the scene of the crash on June 3. Channel 9/Twitter
News

Manslaughter charge after Coast man killed in horror smash

Sarah Barnham
by
14th Jun 2018 6:13 AM | Updated: 6:19 AM

POLICE have charged a man following a fatal crash at Rochedale on June 3.

It will be alleged that around 4.20am, a utility travelling in the wrong direction of the Gateway Motorway's northbound lanes collided with a hatchback near the Mount Capalaba exit.

The passenger in the hatchback - a 61-year-old Maroochydore man - was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital but subsequently passed away.

The 63-year-old female driver also from Maroochydore was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.

Yesterday, a 29-year-old Fortitude Valley man who police allege was the driver and sole occupant of the utility, was arrested in Good Night, south east of Bundaberg.

He has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

editors picks magistrates court manslaughter queensland police service sunshine coast traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Controversial MP reveals why he changed parties

    premium_icon Controversial MP reveals why he changed parties

    Politics After nearly seven years in the political wilderness controversial MP Steve Cansdell reveals why is having another shot at the seat of Clarence.

    Cancer fraudster's crime 'greed not need'

    premium_icon Cancer fraudster's crime 'greed not need'

    Crime Magistrate labels crime "mind-boggling"

    'COMMUNE': concerns over eco development

    premium_icon 'COMMUNE': concerns over eco development

    Council News Sewerage, flooding cause for concern with development

    Woman airlifted with serious injuries in crash

    premium_icon Woman airlifted with serious injuries in crash

    News EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Emergency services called to single-vehicle crash

    Local Partners