‘Series of errors’ led to Manus Island death

30th Jul 2018 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUTHORITIES could have prevented the death of an Iranian asylum seeker who developed an infection while being held at an Australian-run detention centre in Papua New Guinea, a Queensland coroner has found.

 

Hamid Khazaei, 24, died in a Brisbane hospital in 2014 after his leg became infected on Manus Island. Picture: Supplied ABC
Hamid Khazaei, 24, died at Brisbane's Mater Hospital in September 2014 after an ulcer on his left leg became infected at the Manus Island detention centre.

He suffered multiple cardiac arrests before being evacuated to the Brisbane hospital, two weeks after he first presented to the Manus clinic.

In findings handed down on Monday, Coroner Terry Ryan said Mr Khazaei's death was "preventable", but could not be put down to any one single mistake.

"It was as a result of compounding effects of multiple errors rather than a single action or inaction," he found.

He cited a "series of clinical errors" and communication issues, leading to significant delays in him being transferred for medical care, first to the PNG capital, Port Moresby, and eventually Australia.

