Manus Island. Picture: Brian Cassey
News

Manus refugee dies after jumping from bus

22nd May 2018 1:05 PM | Updated: 1:33 PM

A REFUGEE has died after he jumped from a moving bus on Manus Island.

Police say the Rohingya man, who fled from Myanmar, was travelling from his accommodation to the island's town when he jumped.

According to ABC, the man's body was taken to the local hospital and police are in the process of interviewing other refugees who saw the incident.

Iranian refugee and journalist Behrouz Boochani claimed the 32-year-old man hit the ground face first and was then run over by the moving vehicle.

 

Founder of Doctors 4 Refugees Dr Barrie Phatarfod told Junkee the man was on the organisation's emergency shortlist for people they held "grave concerns" for and they had been begging the government since March 2017 to bring the man to Australia.

It is still unclear whether or not the man's death was a result of suicide or accident.

It's believed the man was sent to Australia in 2014 to receive medical treatment and was subsequently sent back to the Papua New Guinean camp.

 

Mr Boochani, who is detained on Manus Island and regularly tweets about the lives the refugees are living, said everyone was "deeply saddened" by the news.

"All of us knew him and we were aware of his illness. He occasionally used to pass out and needed urgent medical treatment. But the Australian immigration chose to ignore him," he wrote.

The man was also known to the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.

"This man should never have been there in the first place," the centre said in a statement.

"This is a catastrophic policy failure that has taken yet another life."

The United Nations Refugee Agency has released a statement following the man's death.

 

Papua New Guinea police are now investigating the death.

The 32-year-old man's death is the seventh on Manus Island.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Home Affairs told news.com.au it was aware of the man's death on Manus Island.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
