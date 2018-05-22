Manus refugee dies after jumping from bus

A REFUGEE has died after he jumped from a moving bus on Manus Island.

Police say the Rohingya man, who fled from Myanmar, was travelling from his accommodation to the island's town when he jumped.

According to ABC, the man's body was taken to the local hospital and police are in the process of interviewing other refugees who saw the incident.

Iranian refugee and journalist Behrouz Boochani claimed the 32-year-old man hit the ground face first and was then run over by the moving vehicle.

The Rohingya refugee who died in Manus today had a long history of Epilepsy. Doctor4Refugees organisaton has all the information about his illness. Apparently he jumped out of the moving bus and was face-planted into the ground after he was hit by the wheels.#Manus — Behrouz Boochani (@BehrouzBoochani) May 22, 2018

Founder of Doctors 4 Refugees Dr Barrie Phatarfod told Junkee the man was on the organisation's emergency shortlist for people they held "grave concerns" for and they had been begging the government since March 2017 to bring the man to Australia.

It is still unclear whether or not the man's death was a result of suicide or accident.

It's believed the man was sent to Australia in 2014 to receive medical treatment and was subsequently sent back to the Papua New Guinean camp.

Police is now investigating the case of the refugee who died today on Manus. Two years ago he was sent to Australia for medical treatment but they sent him back to Manus again without providing him with medical treatment. He was suffering for a long time.#Manus — Behrouz Boochani (@BehrouzBoochani) May 22, 2018

Mr Boochani, who is detained on Manus Island and regularly tweets about the lives the refugees are living, said everyone was "deeply saddened" by the news.

"All of us knew him and we were aware of his illness. He occasionally used to pass out and needed urgent medical treatment. But the Australian immigration chose to ignore him," he wrote.

The man was also known to the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.

"This man should never have been there in the first place," the centre said in a statement.

"This is a catastrophic policy failure that has taken yet another life."

The United Nations Refugee Agency has released a statement following the man's death.

Statement - #UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is profoundly saddened by the death of a Rohingya refugee on #Manus Island, Papua New Guinea, today: https://t.co/bSUpDrPnu0 pic.twitter.com/TfmjtUTsba — UNHCR Canberra (@UNHCRCanberra) May 22, 2018

Papua New Guinea police are now investigating the death.

The 32-year-old man's death is the seventh on Manus Island.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Home Affairs told news.com.au it was aware of the man's death on Manus Island.