Many rivers for Toni to cross including the Clarence

JOIN the legendary singer Toni Childs for a special two-hour performance at Grafton's Saraton Theatre as she celebrates her 30-year anniversary of her hit record Union.

In the first part of the who Toni will be performing all her hits and fan favourites while the second half of the show you will be introduced to her new music from two very special albums It's All a Beautiful Noise and Citizens of the Planet.

Emmy winner and three-time Grammy nominated recording artist, Toni Childs is a celebrated singer/songwriter known for her powerful voice, inspiring independent spirit and crafted storytelling.

Toni has produced a list of international hits such as: Don't Walk Away, Stop Your Fussin', Walk and Talk Like Angels, Zimbabwe, Where's the Ocean, I've Got To Go Now, and her haunting anthem Many Rivers to Cross just to name a few.

How can you pass up an opportunity to see the internationally acclaimed powerhouse performer live in concert especially when it takes place in the grand surrounds of our beautiful Art Deco theatre right here on our doorstep.