Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

MAP: When you can step foot in Gympie's open homes

8th Sep 2018 8:23 AM

FOR those who appreciate a stunning view, quality workmanship and great location, your dreams have come true.

Open the front door and be captivated by the mountain views and the modern comforts of this stunning home.

It is just one of many incredible homes you can inspect in the Gympie region. Here's a list of all the open homes in the Gympie region below:

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP CLICK HERE

The large air-conditioned open planned living dining and kitchen area with 9ft ceilings opens out onto the wide veranda and the lovely views.

The state of the art kitchen has all modern conveniences from soft close drawers, stone benchtops and extra-large five burner cooktop to a spacious walk in pantry.

 

Three of the four bedrooms have mirrored built-ins, ceiling fans and the main bedroom has a walk-in robe plus an ensuite. The main bathroom has a shower and bath and a separate toilet.

The internal stairs take you down to the laundry and the third bathroom/toilet.

It also boasts a large under cover entertainment area with plenty of room for parking or storage.

The double lock-up garage has a remote control door and direct access to the living area.

 

The yard is terraced and offers a large flat zone for the kids to play and a terraced garden area.

This quality master built Chris Dodt home won't last long so inspect today.

Related Items

for sale gympie real estate gympie region market open homes property
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    An iconic part of Grafton's history turns 125

    premium_icon An iconic part of Grafton's history turns 125

    News One of Grafton's oldest buildings has an intriguing history. Go behind the ornate 1800s doors and bullet-ridden walls in The Daily Examiner's exclusive tour

    Prison escapees may be headed to Casino, police

    Prison escapees may be headed to Casino, police

    Crime Two men escaped from a minimum security correctional facility

    Trio braved raging floodwaters as men clung to power pole

    premium_icon Trio braved raging floodwaters as men clung to power pole

    News SES volunteers honoured with bravery citations

    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    News Lasting Impressions owner's take on the plastic bag challenge

    Local Partners