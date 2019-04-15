Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The project, which aims to help protect areas of cultural value to the Aboriginal community, is about to get underway in the Clarence Valley.
The project, which aims to help protect areas of cultural value to the Aboriginal community, is about to get underway in the Clarence Valley. Contributed
News

Mapping the Valley's cultural heritage

15th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROJECT that aims to help protect areas of cultural value to the Aboriginal community is about to get under way in the Clarence Valley.

Representatives of the Yaegl Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation, the Office of Environment and Heritage and Clarence Valley Council recently signed a memorandum of understanding for a cultural mapping project of the Clarence.

The project aims to identify and map known and "high potential" areas of Aboriginal heritage to ensure culturally appropriate information is used to inform conservation and local plans.

The MoU says plans, which include cultural heritage management initiatives, are intended to better protect Aboriginal heritage within or adjacent to all mapped areas.

"Assessment of the Aboriginal Heritage Information Management System data and extensive field surveys in company with nominated cultural representatives to validate and record data is also a necessary project component," it says.

The project aims to produce 1:25,000 scale topographic maps for the Yaegl Native Title Claimed Area, annotated with "known" and "high potential" areas of Aboriginal cultural heritage, within and immediately adjacent to the Clarence Valley local government area.

Once complete, a training program will be developed for Yaegl site officers, Clarence Valley Council staff and other appropriate agencies.

clarence valey council cultural heritage traditional owners yaegl community
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Measles warning issued for north coast

    Measles warning issued for north coast

    News PEOPLE on the north coast are being warned to remain alert for symptoms of measles with cases now confirmed in passengers travelling on North Coast XPT trains.

    13 Jobs you can apply for right now

    13 Jobs you can apply for right now

    Careers Looking for a job? Check out what's on offer in the Valley

    Council's fight to 'win back' city status

    premium_icon Council's fight to 'win back' city status

    Council News Novak's push for Grafton to get strategic growth and funding

    GALLERY: South Grafton Rebels v Macksville Sea Eagles

    premium_icon GALLERY: South Grafton Rebels v Macksville Sea Eagles

    Photos Action from Group 2 rugby league clash between the South Grafton Rebels and...