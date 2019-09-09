Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer

Maradona back as coach in Argentina

9th Sep 2019 11:10 AM

Thousands of fans have welcomed Diego Maradona as the new coach of Argentinian Primera Division side Gimnasia.

The 58-year-old former striker was cheered on by some 24,000 fans of the La Plata-based side as he was officially presented, according to local media.

The Argentinian football legend and 1986 World Cup winner had not coached in his home country for 24 years.

Maradona, who has long suffered from health problems, had stepped down from his job as coach of second division Mexican club Dorados de Sinaloa for health reasons in June.

He was brought onto the home ground in La Plata, a Buenos Aires neighbourhood, on a golf cart after undergoing knee surgery.

The team is currently last in Argentina's top division after only collecting one point from five matches.

argentina coach cocaine diego maradona drugs football

Top Stories

    TEAMWORK: How firies stopped a fire spreading in Maclean

    premium_icon TEAMWORK: How firies stopped a fire spreading in Maclean

    News While much of the attention was focussed on Shark Creek fire threatening Gulmarrad, authorities acted quickly to stop another fire

    PHOTOS: Dramatic scenes as Shark Creek fire burns

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Dramatic scenes as Shark Creek fire burns

    News Huge plumes of smoke could be seen throughout the Lower Clarence

    Disaster assistance available for residents in fire areas

    Disaster assistance available for residents in fire areas

    Politics Anyone needing financial assistance will be able to seek help

    How to repay your home loan fast

    How to repay your home loan fast

    Money Follow these steps to take advantage of falling interest rates

    • 9th Sep 2019 12:13 PM