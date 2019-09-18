Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Action from last year's Clarence 100
Action from last year's Clarence 100
Water Sports

Marathon paddle for mates turns into leading sports event

18th Sep 2019 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KAYAK MARATHON: Former Grafton man Ben Sullivan is looking for some local help to make sure his pet event, the Clarence 100 Marathon Kayak race, is able to maintain its stellar growth.

What started as a group of 20 childhood friends getting together for a paddle down the Clarence from Copmanhurst to Yamba has now become one of the premiere events on the Australian kayaking calendar.

"It's doubled in size every year and we're looking at possibly 100-plus competitors this year,” Sullivan said.

He said the race, which will be held over three days from October 18-20, was a great money spinner for the Clarence Valley.

"You have more than 100 competitors and their families in the region for three days, eating and staying in local restaurants, hotels and motels,” he said.

"On the Friday the race finishes in Grafton at 1pm and the competitors will get out into the town, have a look around and have a meal in town.''

The paddlers continue to Maclean on the Saturday before finishing on Whiting Beach at Yamba on Sunday.

"It's 40km on the first two days and 20km on the last day,” Sullivan said.

The event is totally non-profit with all excess funds donated to Clarence Valley aquatic sporting clubs.

"This year we're backing Yamba Surf Life Saving Club, Big River Canoe Club, the Lower Clarence Rowing Club and Minnie Water/Wooli Surf Club nippers,” he said.

Sullivan said the race field was always a good mix of male and female and young and old competitors.

"There are people who are in it for the racing and those whose ambitions are more social,” he said.

Sullivan is in Grafton ahead of the event for meetings with groups and people who have provided help in the past. "Because we keep growing so fast we're always looking for people to help,” he said.

If you can help out email here.

ben sullivan clarence 100 clarence river kayaking marathon kayaking minnie water-wooli surf life saving club yamba surf life saving club
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Ahoy! Notorious ship a sight for land-lubbers

    premium_icon Ahoy! Notorious ship a sight for land-lubbers

    News Find out where you can get a close up look at real old-time sailing ship as it pulls into the Clarence

    Why these Valley students refuse to back down

    premium_icon Why these Valley students refuse to back down

    Environment Young activists are walking out of school

    Fear factor: Defibrillators are not saving lives they should

    Fear factor: Defibrillators are not saving lives they should

    News "People are frightened of them” Why defibrillators aren't used.

    Grim discovery at Yamba beach

    Grim discovery at Yamba beach

    Offbeat Beachgoers to Yamba break wall come across a grim sight