Marathon paddle for mates turns into leading sports event

KAYAK MARATHON: Former Grafton man Ben Sullivan is looking for some local help to make sure his pet event, the Clarence 100 Marathon Kayak race, is able to maintain its stellar growth.

What started as a group of 20 childhood friends getting together for a paddle down the Clarence from Copmanhurst to Yamba has now become one of the premiere events on the Australian kayaking calendar.

"It's doubled in size every year and we're looking at possibly 100-plus competitors this year,” Sullivan said.

He said the race, which will be held over three days from October 18-20, was a great money spinner for the Clarence Valley.

"You have more than 100 competitors and their families in the region for three days, eating and staying in local restaurants, hotels and motels,” he said.

"On the Friday the race finishes in Grafton at 1pm and the competitors will get out into the town, have a look around and have a meal in town.''

The paddlers continue to Maclean on the Saturday before finishing on Whiting Beach at Yamba on Sunday.

"It's 40km on the first two days and 20km on the last day,” Sullivan said.

The event is totally non-profit with all excess funds donated to Clarence Valley aquatic sporting clubs.

"This year we're backing Yamba Surf Life Saving Club, Big River Canoe Club, the Lower Clarence Rowing Club and Minnie Water/Wooli Surf Club nippers,” he said.

Sullivan said the race field was always a good mix of male and female and young and old competitors.

"There are people who are in it for the racing and those whose ambitions are more social,” he said.

Sullivan is in Grafton ahead of the event for meetings with groups and people who have provided help in the past. "Because we keep growing so fast we're always looking for people to help,” he said.

If you can help out email here.