Don't miss the incredible drumming group TaikOz for a special lunchtime concert on Thursday.
Music

March to a different beat at lunchtime this week

by Adam Wills
30th Apr 2019 7:45 PM

THURSDAY, May 2 is a very special day at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium - we are fortunate to have a visit from Australia's leading Japanese drumming group - TaikOz.

Don't let the size of the group fool you. The four TaikOz dynamos conjure an energetic, dramatic, and at times, explosive set that has all the hallmarks of the full ensemble.

TaikOz 4tet Live! is an exciting program that begins with Waves - Ian Cleworth's mesmerising, virtuosic two-tone slung-drum solo - and continues to burn in energy until the uplifting finale - Joe Small's choreographic drumming spectacle, Propel.

From the small, high-pitched shimedaiko to the deep base tones of the odaiko, TaikOz's taiko combine with soulful singing and spirited movement to create a varied and entertaining concert suitable for all ages.

We are fortunate to present a sneak peek of 4tet before performances in Brisbane and Byron Bay.

The concert is Thursday at 12:30pm - tickets will be available at the door, and only cost $5 - yes that's right, only $5. To give you an idea of the extraordinary value this is - Taikoz will be performing in Brisbane tomorrow night with tickets up to $40 and on Saturday night in Byron Bay where tickets are more than $43. Get in quick to get your ticket to this special one-off concert.

  • If you get in quick tickets are available on the CVCon website or by phoning the Conservatorium.
