Aussies cop injury blow, Marsh gets SOS

Allrounder Mitchell Marsh boarded a plane to England on Tuesday night and could replace Marcus Stoinis in Australia's World Cup squad.

Stoinis, 29, suffered a side strain against India on Sunday and has been ruled out of Wednesday night's clash against Pakistan.

The Aussies are weighing up whether to play Shaun Marsh or an extra bowler, most likely Jason Behrendorff or Nathan Lyon, instead of Stoinis in Taunton.

Playing a fifth specialist bowler would push wicket-keeper Alex Carey up to No.6 while playing Marsh would force part-time spinner Glenn Maxwell to bowl 10 overs.

Mitch Marsh will link up with Australia's World Cup squad in London on Thursday and is on standby as a decision looms on Stoinis's fitness.

If Stoinis does not respond to treatment then selectors will be forced to swing a permanent change to the 15-man squad.

The powerful allrounder underwent a scan on Monday after suffering the injury while bowling his fifth or sixth over against India.

Stoinis received treatment off the field during the match, allowing substitute fielder Nathan Lyon to take a catch, before returning to bowl two overs at the death.

Stoinis then made a second-ball duck, which was his first duck in 19 games.

Australia's lack of cover for Stoinis - he is the only medium-pacer allrounder in the squad - means they can't afford to have him sitting on the bench for many games.

If Stoinis is withdrawn from the tournament then it shapes as a double-reprieve for the Marsh family. Shaun could replace Stoinis in the team while Mitch would replace him in the squad.

Mitchell Marsh is on his way to England as cover for Stoinis. Picture: AAP

Mitch Marsh was due to fly to England on Friday as part of the Australia A squad.

If Stoinis receives the green light to return then Marsh will head to Northampton, where Australia A plays a 50-over game next Thursday.

"Marsh was meant to fly over for the Australia A side on Friday so he's coming a couple of days early just as a bit of a precaution," captain Aaron Finch said on Tuesday night.

"I'm not exactly sure how many games (Stoinis) will miss. That's why Mitch is flying over, he's still being assessed and over the next couple of days he'll have a clearer picture on what that looks like.

"(The injury happened) in his fifth or sixth over. It was towards the back end of his second spell. He came back and bowled two overs at the death but he was in some discomfort.

"It wasn't ideal."

WILL WE MISS STOINIS?

Marcus Stoinis has played in 10 of Australia's past 11 ODIs.

A highly-successful patch in which we've won 10 matches.

Stoinis the batsman

7 innings (all at No.5 or 6); 86 runs @ 14.3; strike-rate 82.7.

Stoinis the bowler

46 overs; 1 maiden; 302 runs; 8wickets.

Average 37.8; runs per over 6.6.