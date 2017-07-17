Mareeba get their heads into the racing spirit

RESIDENTS of Mareeba Aged Care in Maclean may not be able to jump on a bus and head to the Grafton racecourse to attend the July Racing Carnival trackside but that doesn't mean they can't get into the spirit of it.

Maclean milliner Leonie Apps recently spent an afternoon with residents talking about hat-making, bringing along some of her creations for them to try on.

The nursing home thought as the July Racing Carnival was approaching it would be a great idea to incorporate the visit into their residents program to include them in the event.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Many of our residents have an interest in horse racing and had attended the event in the past so when staff member Leah Sopchak suggested we invite Leonie to come along she was more than happy to get involved," Leisure and Lifestyle team member Justine Wallace said.

Leonie spoke to residents about her millinery training in Brisbane, where her pieces have been worn and some of the high profile people who have worn them.

"We all had a lot of fun reminiscing. It was surprising how many residents had mothers and grandmothers who were milliners themselves. Everyone had to wear a hat to church in those days so they made their own. Only two fell asleep during the presentation so I think they enjoyed themselves," Leonie said.

Residents had a great time trying on the hats and seeing themselves in the mirror, even a few men got involved.

"Everyone put a hat on, we even tried to colour co-ordinate them with their clothes. All my grandparents spent their last years at Mareeba. The staff all do a wonderful job. It was lovely afternoon and an honour to be involved."

She said there were plans already afoot for something similar next year "maybe with a high tea".