Mareia Cowper has been appointed as an independent director to the board of Loving Life FM 103.1.
Mareia loving life as director

3rd Jun 2020 5:19 PM
COMMUNITY radio station, Life FM 103.1 has announced the appointment of Mareia Cowper to its board as an independent director.

Mareia is a life member and current treasurer of the Criterion Theatre, Grafton and a volunteer at Vinnies.

She has extensive experience in business, taxation, banking and as an accountant and financial controller.

She has worked in a regional setting, eight years with the ATO in Queensland, specialising in GST compliance, and 10 years with a Grafton based chartered accountant dealing with companies, trusts, partnerships, sole traders, and super funds.

In these roles, she supervised 12-15 staff and was responsible for all procedures reporting.

community radio loving life fm radio station
