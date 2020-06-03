Mareia loving life as director

Mareia Cowper has been appointed as an independent director to the board of Loving Life FM 103.1.

COMMUNITY radio station, Life FM 103.1 has announced the appointment of Mareia Cowper to its board as an independent director.

Mareia is a life member and current treasurer of the Criterion Theatre, Grafton and a volunteer at Vinnies.

She has extensive experience in business, taxation, banking and as an accountant and financial controller.

She has worked in a regional setting, eight years with the ATO in Queensland, specialising in GST compliance, and 10 years with a Grafton based chartered accountant dealing with companies, trusts, partnerships, sole traders, and super funds.

In these roles, she supervised 12-15 staff and was responsible for all procedures reporting.

